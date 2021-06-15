Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

