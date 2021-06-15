Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $2,637,527.58 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $2,637,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56.

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 19,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,060. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,504,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

