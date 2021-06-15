International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. 468,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAGY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

