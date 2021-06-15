Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head to Head Analysis

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Swisscom $11.84 billion 2.57 $1.63 billion $3.15 18.63

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Swisscom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Swisscom 4 3 0 0 1.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Swisscom 15.94% 19.49% 7.37%

Summary

Swisscom beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

