Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

IKTSY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

