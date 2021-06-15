Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 54 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

