Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in May

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KBWY stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.
