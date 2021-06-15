Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 59.4% in May

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the May 13th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBWY stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

