Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 2,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.