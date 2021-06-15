Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the May 13th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $53.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

