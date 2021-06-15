Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Boosts Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 2.48% of Veritex worth $40,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 1,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

