Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 28,946 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931,094 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,946 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $34,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $828.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

