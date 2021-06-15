Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises 1.1% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $44,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PRA Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PRA Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PRA Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period.

PRAA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

