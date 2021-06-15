Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,597,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,153,000 after acquiring an additional 646,585 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

