IONChain One Day Volume Reaches $2,851.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $134,072.18 and approximately $2,851.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.12 or 0.00779103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00084834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.85 or 0.07857191 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

