IP Group (LON:IPO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 123.60 ($1.61). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.57), with a volume of 959,831 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IPO. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.
About IP Group (LON:IPO)
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.
