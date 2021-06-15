IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 290,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 814,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after buying an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $427,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.