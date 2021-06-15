IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

V stock opened at $234.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.73. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.