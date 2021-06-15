IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 89,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 69.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

APPS opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

