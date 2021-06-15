IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

SOXX stock opened at $441.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.28. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $251.84 and a one year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

