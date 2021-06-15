IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.