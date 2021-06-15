IQeon (IQN) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. IQeon has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $740,166.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00005200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00784360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.45 or 0.07879373 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

