IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 860,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 135,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,971. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

