iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,145 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. 191,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,521. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

