iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.