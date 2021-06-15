iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ WOOD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.51. 2,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.863 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

