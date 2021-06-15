iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64.

