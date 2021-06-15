iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.57. 8,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,442. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.