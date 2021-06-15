iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lessened by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.37% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $697,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,865. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $253.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.63.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

