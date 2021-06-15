iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

