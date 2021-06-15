iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $96.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

