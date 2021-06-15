Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 13th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Isoray in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 1,035,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,550,346. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.05. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. Analysts predict that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ISR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

