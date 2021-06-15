Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 389,430 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

