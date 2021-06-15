JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $161,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,305,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,573 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBGS opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

