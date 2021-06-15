Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $23.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

Shares of RH opened at $675.31 on Monday. RH has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

