Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Avient Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

