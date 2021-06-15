Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

JRSH stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

