Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Moors & Cabot Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

