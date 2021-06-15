JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.00 ($120.00).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at €65.92 ($77.55) on Monday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.