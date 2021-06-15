JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 111,750 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.95% of John Bean Technologies worth $167,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $906,545. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

