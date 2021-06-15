JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $177.79 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of Ecolab worth $177,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.