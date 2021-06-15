JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $185,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $404,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 46,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

