JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $216,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $7,695,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,121,000 after buying an additional 37,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.08. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

