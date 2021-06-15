JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 31,502 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,413,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Copa worth $195,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after acquiring an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 520,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 61,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $94.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

