JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Buys 25 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher bought 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £187.50 ($244.97).

David Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, David Fletcher purchased 1,500 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £10,725 ($14,012.28).

JCH opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of £439.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 728.13. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

