JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stock Position Boosted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $61.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74.

