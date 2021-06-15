JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Bought by WBI Investments

WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,157,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $89.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11.

