JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 7,512 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Equity Core ETF (BATS:JEMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

