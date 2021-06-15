JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,342 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

