JT Stratford LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,503,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.