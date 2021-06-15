JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $352,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $1,741,006 over the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

